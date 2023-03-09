UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Dodge & Cox grew its position in UBS Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,603,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,947,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

