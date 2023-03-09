UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 608.00%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

