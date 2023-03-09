Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,090.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,090.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 25,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $103,032.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 969,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $192,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

About Ultralife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.