Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Union Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

UNB opened at $24.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, January 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Featured Stories

