Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 921,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,355,000 after acquiring an additional 211,869 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $109.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.