Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) & Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Head to Head Contrast

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snow Lake Resources and Uranium Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Uranium Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$7.46 million N/A N/A Uranium Energy $23.16 million 53.81 $5.24 million $0.02 168.58

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Uranium Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Uranium Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Snow Lake Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Uranium Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A Uranium Energy 4.44% 0.95% 0.85%

Summary

Uranium Energy beats Snow Lake Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

