Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

VECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 980,562 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,992,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,868,000 after acquiring an additional 298,185 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29.

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.