Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

