Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

In other Victory Capital news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Victory Capital news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Craig Brown bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

VCTR opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Victory Capital has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

