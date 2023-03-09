Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 — Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIO opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

