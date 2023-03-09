W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Sells $34,107,657.56 in Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $700.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.73 and a 200 day moving average of $579.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

