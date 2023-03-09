Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €28.60 ($30.43) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday.

Evonik Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

EVK opened at €20.50 ($21.81) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.99. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

