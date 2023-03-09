Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Waters worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $309.82 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

