Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.51) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 922,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,549,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,126 shares of company stock worth $2,243,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

