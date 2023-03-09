Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Skillz Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Get Skillz alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Skillz by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Skillz by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 68.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 36.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.