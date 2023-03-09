Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $13.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.64.
Health Catalyst stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
