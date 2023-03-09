Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $13.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Health Catalyst stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.