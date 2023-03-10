15,897 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,447,898,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $334.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.01. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $429.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

