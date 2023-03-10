23,625 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after acquiring an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,834,000 after acquiring an additional 143,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 851,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

