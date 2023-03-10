2,594 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 15.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,069,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,314,000 after purchasing an additional 416,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 268,908 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 244,655 shares worth $27,907,122. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $121.41 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Duolingo Profile

Get Rating

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

