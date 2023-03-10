2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 35,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,102,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 101.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $2,142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 2U by 305.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in 2U by 117.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 85,095 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.