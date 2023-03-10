53,391 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

