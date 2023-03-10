5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare 5E Advanced Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A -$66.71 million -5.43 5E Advanced Materials Competitors $2.74 billion $453.57 million -9.32

5E Advanced Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials Competitors 204 931 1267 12 2.45

This is a summary of current ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 257.97%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 25.02%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% 5E Advanced Materials Competitors -77.79% -22.17% -8.95%

Summary

5E Advanced Materials competitors beat 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

