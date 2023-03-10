62,721 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

GWRE stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $97.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

