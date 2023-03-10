8,969 Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.17% of Mesa Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $5,092,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,071 shares of company stock worth $994,205 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

MLAB opened at $172.15 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $268.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.