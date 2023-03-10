A-Living Smart City Services (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Downgraded by HSBC

A-Living Smart City Services (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance
