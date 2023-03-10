A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Lessened by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

