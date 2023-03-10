ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,023,000 after buying an additional 197,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,769,000 after buying an additional 748,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

