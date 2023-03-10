Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $510.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,015. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Stories

