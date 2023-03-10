Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACOR opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

