Acumen Capital Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$180.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT opened at C$111.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.30. Cargojet has a one year low of C$106.16 and a one year high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.