Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $47,057.87 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.