ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 576,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Trading Down 3.0 %

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTN stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

See Also

