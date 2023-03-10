Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 6.4%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 456,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,827,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $886.38 million, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,393.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,952 shares of company stock worth $11,125,489. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

