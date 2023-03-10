Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 6.4%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 456,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,827,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 5.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $886.38 million, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,393.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,952 shares of company stock worth $11,125,489. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.