AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) & Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) Critical Comparison

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Molekule Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Risk & Volatility

AeroClean Technologies has a beta of -7.19, suggesting that its share price is 819% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, suggesting that its share price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AeroClean Technologies and Molekule Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AeroClean Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Molekule Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Molekule Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $491,249.00 81.70 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -9.25 Molekule Group $620,000.00 60.00 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -8.57

AeroClean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molekule Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Molekule Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AeroClean Technologies beats Molekule Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

