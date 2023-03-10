AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.34) price target on the stock.
AFC Energy Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of LON AFC opened at GBX 24 ($0.29) on Tuesday. AFC Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 16.99 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.15 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £176.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.70.
AFC Energy Company Profile
