AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.34) price target on the stock.

AFC Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON AFC opened at GBX 24 ($0.29) on Tuesday. AFC Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 16.99 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.15 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £176.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.70.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

