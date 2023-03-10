Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Financial Review

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air France-KLM and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 3 5 6 0 2.21 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air France-KLM presently has a consensus target price of $1.98, indicating a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Air France-KLM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Air France-KLM is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $27.81 billion 0.04 $767.15 million $0.21 9.05 Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.37 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.39

This table compares Air France-KLM and Spirit Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air France-KLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 2.52% -10.32% 1.05% Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats Spirit Airlines on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other. The Network segment comprises of passenger network and cargo services. The Maintenance segment provides maintenance services to other airlines and customers worldwide. The Transavia segment involves in the low cost activities realized by Transavia. The Other segment provides services by the group and not covered by the four segments mentioned. The company was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

