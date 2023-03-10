Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.02 million.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

