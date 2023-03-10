Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.02 million.
Airgain Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AIRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
