Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD opened at C$64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$47.20 and a twelve month high of C$65.95.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

