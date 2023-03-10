Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,717 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,606 shares of company stock worth $2,209,131. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

