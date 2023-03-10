Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameren were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $55,521,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

NYSE AEE opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.00%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.