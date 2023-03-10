American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 481,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 298,286 shares.The stock last traded at $22.96 and had previously closed at $23.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.34%.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 640.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 421,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

