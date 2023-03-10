American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $2,927,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

