Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $47.73

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.73.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SHOP opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,073,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

