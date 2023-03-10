Analysts Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $122.00

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,889,486 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.