Analyzing Avantax (AVTA) & The Competition

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Avantax to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avantax and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avantax Competitors 273 1225 1815 67 2.50

Avantax presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.17%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.38%. Given Avantax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

92.3% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax’s rivals have a beta of 6.15, meaning that their average stock price is 515% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% Avantax Competitors -47.07% 3.55% -0.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantax and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million $420.25 million 2.89 Avantax Competitors $4.54 billion $634.77 million -2.44

Avantax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avantax. Avantax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Avantax beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

