Analyzing DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Wereldhave’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.75 $109.33 million $0.46 18.13 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

42.5% of Wereldhave shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DiamondRock Hospitality and Wereldhave, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 1 3 3 0 2.29 Wereldhave 1 1 0 0 1.50

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.90%. Wereldhave has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality 10.92% 6.93% 3.41% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Wereldhave on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Wereldhave

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail. We choose centers close to cities – that are well connected to public transport and where we can offer free parking. Our centers are anchored around food retail – each has at least one hypermarket or two to three supermarkets. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to meet and relax with friends and family. We take a deliberately long-term approach. Our aim is to deliver attractive returns for our investors, create positive value for local communities and other stakeholders and, over time, increase the value of our investments. As a business, consumers are at the heart of everything we do.

