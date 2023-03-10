Analyzing Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) and Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Founder SPAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 18.22% 16.88% 10.05% Founder SPAC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and Founder SPAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $5.08 billion 10.85 $984.59 million $6.06 59.72 Founder SPAC N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Founder SPAC.

84.7% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Founder SPAC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synopsys and Founder SPAC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 2 10 0 2.83 Founder SPAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synopsys presently has a consensus target price of $424.18, suggesting a potential upside of 17.20%. Given Synopsys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Founder SPAC.

Summary

Synopsys beats Founder SPAC on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration. The Software Integrity segment helps organizations align people, processes, and technology to intelligently address software risks across their portfolio and at all stages of the application lifecycle. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

