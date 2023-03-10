Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.16 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

