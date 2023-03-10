Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Annexon Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ANNX opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.53. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Annexon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Annexon by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annexon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading

