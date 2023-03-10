Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Annexon Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of ANNX opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.53. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annexon (ANNX)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.