Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

Annexon Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.53. Annexon has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter worth $62,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Annexon by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,358,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,963 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

